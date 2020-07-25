To the editor — As a Yakima Valley farmer, I would like to strongly encourage voting for Vicki Baker for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners. She has the outlook and has known the challenges and hardships that come with being a small-businessperson. As such she is very aware of the pernicious aspects of excessive taxation and regulation that hinder economic growth and especially burden independent, small and medium-size businesses and farms.
We can count on Baker to ensure that county government and staff work first for the citizens and residents of Yakima County who pay their wages and not for unaccountable state agencies and bureaucrats that favor government from up high.
One more item of great importance, Baker actually lives in an unincorporated area and as such is subject to the rules and regulations promulgated by the county commission! This skin in the game is critical to good governance.
FRANK LYALL
Grandview