To the editor — The proverb "the proof is in the pudding" means you had to try a food in order to know whether it was good. I believe we can apply this proverb to the performance of Vicki Baker. In the short time she has served as county commissioner, Baker hit the road running at the very time COVID-19 was quickly engulfing Yakima County and she immediately immersed herself in seeking solutions to mitigate the impact on our community. She sought input from impacted businesses and was instrumental in framing a modified plan to reopen Yakima County before COVID-19 plateaued.
Baker has worked tirelessly to advocate for and represent Yakima County in a way that has proved she deserves our consideration to be retained as county commissioner. I have had the privilege of serving with her on a nonprofit board of directors and observed her apply her leadership skills and extensive business background. I further believe that it would not serve the best interests of our community for a major leadership change in the middle of a pandemic, particularly when Olympia is aware of her leadership as a Yakima County commissioner. Please join me in voting to keep Baker on the job.
BENJAMIN A. SORIA
Yakima