To the editor — This election cycle has become one of the most significant of our lifetime, and Yakima County District 1 commissioner has become a critical race. A vote to retain Vicki Baker as county commissioner provides opportunity to forecast future success based on past performance (or Hiring 101).
As a business owner having hired employees, signed paychecks, paid taxes, served customers and worked with state legislators on behalf of small business, Baker is well equipped to navigate the post COVID-19 landscape. Her time with Habitat for Humanity as both board and executive director gives her unique insight into workable plans for the homeless including housing, reintegration and mental health. Grocery Outlet’s annual events like the Celebrity Turkey Bowl and Independence from Hunger have been tremendously successful at matching donors and volunteers with those in need, demonstrating the importance of community.
Spending months studying county issues, participating in meetings, and spearheading discussions to prepare herself, Baker hit the ground running. Her practical commitment to leadership, accountability, and a working budget translates into plans and actions being driven by stewardship of every tax dollar spent. The breadth of her experience and firsthand knowledge means immediate benefit for the county and our economy.
KATHY CLUCK
Yakima