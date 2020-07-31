To the editor — As the former fire marshal, I strongly endorse Vicki Baker as Yakima County commissioner. Baker has invested her efforts in improving customer service by listening to the needs of affected citizens and organizations, interacting with staff to understand how state and federal regulations impact local processes, and pursuing advanced technology to help expedite various operations. She has participated in decision-making on topics ranging from homelessness to law and justice, recognizing the wide spectrum of issues overseen by county government.
Baker has worked tirelessly with Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers through the COVID crisis to obtain relief resources for local businesses while developing safe and effective reopening strategies. Her concerns address the needs of customers, employees and their families, as well as business owners.
As current commissioner, Baker is invested in promoting the progress of Yakima County and has established relationships to help ensure success. Her leadership ability is proven, and she will serve us well. Vote Vicki Baker, Yakima County Commissioner.
JAKKI MacLEAN
Yakima