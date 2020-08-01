To the editor — I would like to share with you why I am supporting and voting for Vicki Baker for county commissioner. I have known Baker for several years and have had the opportunity to work with her on several occasions. Baker is a hard worker, she does her homework and always comes prepared. If she does not know something, she looks it up and gets back to you.
Baker has good business sense, has worked with unions and union concerns and she knows how to develop and maintain a budget. Baker has an abundance of energy, has many ideas on how to get thing done, but best of all she is a team player.
Please join me in voting for Vicki Baker for Yakima County commissioner, District 1.
MARY PLACE
Yakima