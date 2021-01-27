To the editor — OK, I admit it, I voted for a scruffy B-leaguer with a supposed local political pedigree. That was then.
Now, I and what I believe will be a clear majority of 4th Congressional District voters will gladly accept the resignation of Dan Newhouse from the House of Representatives (as evidenced by his recent vote with Democrats). We hope that, until he can be replaced by any of a number of great likely candidates (a certain new commissioner is one who comes to mind), he will try to keep from mucking things up too much.
Accomplishments? Making Doc Hastings look, in comparison, like an astute country gentleman is one.
GLENN KNUTSON
Yakima