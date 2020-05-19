To the editor — Having read the letters regarding Rep. Corry's support of allowing business to start reopening, I have two questions. What about the millions of small businesses that have or will close and the drug addiction and suicides that will follow; do those not count? Where in the lawsuit does it "require" anyone to leave home?
All of this information is predicated on false assumptions that have proved to be incorrect over and over. I think we should all use good common sense and protect those in the most danger, which includes myself, but I don't want to see my kids and grandkids dependent on the government for subsistence for the rest of their lives.
One final thought: Since the U.S. has to borrow all the money that it is "giving" out, how much control over our lives, our economy and our country do we really want China to have over us, because that is the only country that has enough capital to buy our debt? Eventually we will no longer have a country and be completely subservient to whatever the Chinese government decides for us; if in doubt look at Taiwan or any other country China controls.
WILLIAM FRODSHAM
Yakima