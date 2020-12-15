To the editor — I am really puzzled as to why the president and his sycophants seem to think that he was somehow entitled to win the election. The whole point of an election is to make a decision, and that decision may or may not be the one that you favor. It is typical of the current administration’s lack of political experience that the reality of properly run elections in every state is ignored.
I am afraid that the present turmoil may result from the unholy alliance between certain conservative religious leaders and the Republican Party. These leaders have claimed that somehow the president has been anointed by God and, by extension, that his election should be guaranteed. As a practicing Christian, I certainly do not agree with this position and deeply regret the enormous damage that it is doing to our democratic system. The First Amendment to the Constitution forbids establishing any particular religion.
The voters have spoken, and it is time to get on with addressing the major issues facing our country like COVID-19, economic stimulus, etc.
EDWARD BIRGE
Yakima