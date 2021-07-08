Autumn Torres would stand up for Yakima County
To the editor — I support Autumn Torres for Yakima County commissioner. Autumn is a tireless champion of freedom. Autumn and her husband, Eric, run a construction business. Autumn has served as an administrator in a successful agricultural supply business in Yakima County.
Autumn and Eric have raised five amazing children, one of whom is a U.S. Army Ranger (God bless him).
Autumn will abide her oath to the U.S. and Washington constitutions. Autumn will be fiscally responsible. And Autumn will ensure that the governor’s proclamations do not impair the rights of Yakima County’s citizens. Autumn will stand for the people of Yakima County and do what local government is supposed to do, that is, represent the interests of the people. Autumn will not be weak and submissive.
Autumn is a strong, but kind, woman who is smart and experienced in business. Autumn will ensure that water rights and interests are protected and judiciously administered so that individual rights and business interests are incorporated into sound public policy. Autumn is a strong 2A supporter. Autumn will fight against more taxes and higher fees. Autumn will see that Yakima County develops into a viable tourist and business market.
Please vote Autumn Torres for county commissioner.
SCOTT BRUMBACK
Yakima