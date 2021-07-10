To the editor — It is time to take our local government back! Autumn Torres for Yakima County commissioner Position 3
Right now the lines are completely blurred as to what a strong Republican leader stands for or against. Autumn is the right person to stop the madness and get this county back to its conservative roots.
She is a mom, wife, Christian business owner, as well as dedicated small government advocate and fiscal conservative that will fight the progressive agenda that is so dedicated to destroying our county.
If you, like us, are tired of your property, farms, water rights, schools and health department being hijacked by those whose with an agenda that is bent on absolute control and destruction of the American way of life. And we can’t forget the homelessness, drugs and gang violence that has reached epidemic levels, it is time for that change to purposed leadership!
Autumn will work with law enforcement, farmers, businesses, parents and other dedicated citizens to get this county back on a pathway of production and prosperity.
My wife Helen and I are giving our full support to Autumn Torres for Yakima commissioner Position 3.
Please join us.
JERRY LOZIER
Terrace Heights