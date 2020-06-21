To the editor — With the establishment of the Capitol Hill autonomous zone as a precedent, is it time to consider the state of Columbia -- remember that one from years back? Crest of the Cascades to the Idaho border, basically seceding from Western Washington. Or the newer idea of the state of Liberty, joining Eastern Oregon-Washington and part of Idaho? We'd be free from Jay Inslee's liberal government rulings as Eastern Washington is more rural and conservative.
I know, not all are conservative over here. But with Olympia's Western Washington bias, we could have representation for Eastern Washington issues. I'd float the idea of toll booths at the mountain passes for eastbound vehicles to raise money, as they perceive us to be a gun-toting, sagebrush/rattlesnake/tick/nuclear waste-infested wasteland.
ERIC PRATER
Ellensburg