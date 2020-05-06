To the editor — A recent edition had an Associated Press story about the census delay. They blame the delay on the coronavirus plague. but the truth is the Census Bureau is such a bunch of incompetent bureaucrats that they will never get it done and done right.
We still have not received a census form to fill out. Why not? We are at the same address as we were for the last census. We have written to them, asking for a form. No response. We have tried to call them. Nothing but a busy signal.
A few days ago, there was a story where one of our local politicians urged us to respond. If only we could!
Other seniors that we know have also not been contacted. Do they deliberately not want the senior data? I am beginning to think so.
ROBERT J. ALLEN
Tieton