To the editor — Please support Dr. Dave Atteberry, who already has held a position on the Yakima Health District board since January of this year, for Public Health Officer. He will address the health care needs of the various communities within Yakima County, and desires to encourage policies that provide all Yakima County residents with equal opportunity for attaining their best health.
We are moving into post-pandemic life, and there are many in our county who are hurting: lost loved ones, long-term health problems, emotional distress from fear of disease and isolation, ruined businesses, loss of income and differences of opinions that have caused friction in friendships and family relationships.
Likewise, the health board has also been fraught with disagreements during the past year. Dr. Atteberry would bring balance and stability along with a reasonable, studied approach to community health.
Wouldn’t it be great to have a health officer who we can trust to do the research to find answers to community health challenges, who respects the needs of our unique mix of communities, and who respects the rights of individuals to ultimately make their own decisions regarding their health?
JANET SEDY
Yakima