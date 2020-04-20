To the editor — Catherine Ludlow in her letter April 9 was amazed how few people were staying apart. You need to know where you live to understand. Many people here are Fox-Its and Trump-its. The hallmark of a conservative is denial. The virus and rules are just a lot of left wing hogwash.
I’m a rare bird, a 91-year-old liberal. Almost 30 years ago we came back and refurbished the old log house in south Selah that was my parents' and where we got married over 69 years ago.
You see, I’m aware of politics on both sides of the mountains. It took our governor a while to figure that out; he lived in Selah for a time. He and his younger brother went to school with our kids in Seattle.
The thing that made Central Washington was progressive thinking and federal spending. It not only brought the water but the power to pump the water. When I was climbing an orchard ladder during World War II, the water was all gravity flow and went as much to weeds as fruit trees.
Remember! When FDR passed Social Security he was called a communist, and the Grand Coulee Dam was Roosevelt’s folly.
ATHEL MAY
Selah