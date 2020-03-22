To the editor — Access to good health care should be a basic human right and should not be treated as a privilege. Good health care involves proper facilities for treatment, doctors that understand and support your needs, and access to medical assistance when needed. For the people of Yakima County, this right has been taken from them after the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center, one of the only two hospitals in Yakima.
The closure of Astria was just another business transaction that ignored the fact that people's lives were being put at risk. Instead of making the much-needed improvements, Astria Health filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of the hospital in January, leaving Virginia Mason Memorial as the only hospital in Yakima. One hundred percent of the population in Yakima County live in a health care desert, and not having access to medical treatment can lead to detrimental effects on their health. Out of the 39 counties in Washington, Yakima holds the 38nd position when it comes to providing good clinical care, the quality of care, and their access to care. The closure of one of its two hospitals will only diminish the health care system there.
A person’s access to good health care should not be determined by anyone else other than themselves, and for this reason I believe that the state government needs to step in and provide funding and community support to fill the empty space that the closure of Astria Regional left. I am also calling out the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences to take action in providing a solution, and so should you. This medical school goal is focused on providing care in rural areas, and taking action will align with their goals.
Although I am discussing an issue specific to Yakima, this situation is a clear representation of the many problems the U.S. health care system has in rural areas. How is it possible that a hospital closes its doors with such short notice, leaving patients and workers frantically looking for new jobs or care facilities without any repercussions? I can go on and on about every single one of the issues, and the reason that I am bringing this to light is because in the current year of 2020 this should not be a problem. Because it is, the Washington state government needs to step up and find a solution because the population of Yakima will face detrimental effects to their health if action is not taken now.
DIANNA ISLAS
Prosser