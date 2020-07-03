To the editor — In view of the fact that only three assisted-living facilities in the Yakima area have been COVID-19 free, the staff at Blossom Place has done a good job of shielding us from contamination. The staff has been wearing face masks, controlling ingress and egress, and anything else necessary for protection of the clientele.
The clients have been under orders to take their meals in their rooms for most of the past few weeks. There was a short respite when we were allowed to take our meals in the dining room until we had another scare of possible infection, which was later proved false.
We have apparently settled down again and are back in the dining room with appropriate social distancing. The staff continues its daily temperature checks as a safety measure.
I am a prime candidate for COVID-19 who is a pneumonia survivor and just a few days short of 93 years old. My thanks to the staff at Blossom Place for the care they have provided to me and the other clients.
DAVE BRUSH
Yakima