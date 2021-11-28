On Nov. 15, Yakima was hit by strong winds that caused a great deal of damage. Four trees went down in my neighborhood, and the one in my yard made the front page of the Yakima Herald-Republic, blocking the street for a few hours. I thank God for dropping the tree perfectly where it missed electrical wires, my neighbors' cars and their mail boxes.
I was initially told that I was totally responsible for removing the tree at my expense. Fortunately, however, Assistant Mayor Holly Cousens was driving by, assessing the damage caused by the strong winds. She promptly made some phone calls and a crew from the Yakima Public Works was out there taking care of the problem. She even later passed by to make sure the job was done.
It is refreshing to see a public official show so much concern for her community. She is a perfect example of a good public servant. Despite all this political division, she was more concerned about her city than the political party you're affiliated with.
She has my vote regardless of the party she favors. I also thank God for sending her and making my day less stressful.
Thanks again.
NES HERNANDEZ
Yakima