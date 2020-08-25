To the editor — We need to elect a Yakima Superior Court judge who represents the county's core values, seeks to bring forth positive change and possesses an unwavering stance against domestic violence.
I believe that judge is Bronson Faul.
With 17 years of legal experience, Judge Faul is committed to fixing the broken pretrial release program. The program has cracks and crevices that bleed into our community and lead to more crime. "Unjust" is a word that comes to mind when the program is brought up in conversation.
We must elect a judge who will change this program and keep our neighborhoods safe from criminals. Sex offenders, drug traffickers, and violent offenders of all kinds are released back into our community with no supervision. Too often these released offenders continue to commit crimes and put our community’s safety in jeopardy.
As a mother, knowing there is a program within our judicial system that releases intemperate violent offenders back into our community scares me to no end. I support Bronson Faul for judge because I have faith in his ability to make our communities safer.
AMANDA HARRIS
Naches