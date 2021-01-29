To the editor — What an excellent article David Lynx wrote in SCENE, "Art for the ages" about the portrait of George Washington. The history about how it came to be, even the little details of the portrait ... the symbolic elements, the furniture in the room, what George Washington is wearing and holding, the books on the desk, the wall decor, so fascinating! Every teacher should devote a classroom lesson on this painting.
Thank you, David for the history lesson. You put in a lot of effort on this article, and we appreciate it.
MARILYN ROEBUCK
Yakima