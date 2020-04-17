To the editor — “If we can’t imagine a world in which nature and people thrive together, we certainly won’t be able to create it. People need to dream their future in order to achieve it.” This quote came from a nature magazine, author unknown.
Marilynne Robinson in her book “When I Was a Child I Read Books” writes about the past in solving today’s problems: That it is strangely easy to forget that ancient people were capable of complex engineering though so many monuments still stand; the fact that science may well overwhelm itself and stand helpless before its own effects.
Have you given up plastic straws and rethinking other unnecessary plastics? How about pump hand soap? How about those clamshell takeout containers? Are you asking for cardboard?
Is your garden growing bugs and flying insects and are you building your soil to grow healthy plants? Could medical masks and gowns be made, with exceptions, washable and reusable also? Can we turn our single-use, throw-aways into a reusable, renewable future?
Can we contact our favorite product manufacturers asking for glass and paper? Can we contact our local authorities and demand recycling here in our community? Will we learn to survive?
Happy Earth Day.
ANNE MOHAGEN
Yakima