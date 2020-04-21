To the editor — I read the letter from Rick Glenn reflecting one side of our great political chasm, this time about damage from the response to the current pandemic. From the top on down, one side opines that the “quarantine will ultimately do far more damage than the coronavirus.” Since the damages we are trying to limit are illness and death, I wonder how the quarantine adds more illness and death. Or are we equating financial damage with illness and death? If so, what is the value of a human life?
DAVID OLSON
Yakima