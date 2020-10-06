To the editor — I want to address three things that concern me.
A letter on Sept. 26 advocated term limits. I agree completely with that concept. However, several other prominent names should have been mentioned along with Mitch McConnell. Among them, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden. I believe that power corrupts. These are prime examples. Term limits would help limit the potential for corruption.
I'm also bothered by the new criteria for sainthood. A person can be a burglar, armed robber, drug dealer, looter, rapist, arsonist and murderer, but if they are killed by a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, then suddenly those same people are portrayed as saints. The deaths maybe could have been prevented, but most of these people were experienced criminals or had connections to such.
And the last item of recent concern: How can our politicians lie on national TV and expect us to believe it? What's even worse, some people take it as gospel. This last debate was an embarrassment to the nation. Are these two the best we can find? If true, we are doomed. God save us all.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima