To the editor — Will the ultra-liberal left replace our capitalistic economy with socialism? In order to establish socialism, one must control the health care system, have a high rate of poverty where people live at a “necessities” level so that they are dependent on government assistance, control the education system and what people learn, take away personal weapons so people cannot revolt, initiate class/racial warfare, and ban God from government and schools.
Government must control every aspect of the people’s lives. Are these now being promoted or actually in use in America today? Vote accordingly.
RONALD DONALDSON
Yakima