To the editor — Who is responsible? At least four vehicles were damaged in a spree by juveniles on our city streets. Who is held responsible for these damages? I assume the juveniles will not foot the bill for these costs, but who is responsible for these juveniles?
If my dog bites someone, the dog is not held accountable, but I, as the responsible owner of the dog, will be charged and have to pay for the damages. Do the parents of these juveniles have to take care of the damage their kids have done? If not, why not? If I am responsible for my dog, why are parents not responsible for their kids? Is there no accountability on the parents when their offspring cause such crimes?
If parents were held accountable and maybe faced jail time over the actions of their kids, maybe there would not be nearly as much juvenile crime. Whose responsibility is it?
J.J. BUTLER
Yakima