Bystanders should be ashamed after Home Depot machete incident
To the editor — This is in reference to the news report about the police trying to solve the situation at Home Depot with the person holding a machete.
I was shocked and appalled after watching the segment on KIMA where police said bystanders were encouraging the person with the weapon to advance on them, potentially escalating the situation where someone would have been hurt. How could they?
I want to thank the police for the way they handled the situation to resolve it with no serious injuries. You are to be commended. And the individuals who were provoking the individual are to be condemned.
ARAM LANGHANS
Yakima