To the editor — I appreciate that the owners of our local McDonald's fly their U.S. flags at half-staff when it is ordered by the President for flags on federal grounds and buildings. I understand it is up to local city governments to follow this custom or not. That makes the fact that a local business chooses to when local cities do not even more impressive. It demonstrates to me that they have a deeper understanding of why to fly the flag than simply doing it for show.
Thank you, Greg and Jan Luring.
BETSY MARTIN
Selah