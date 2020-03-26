To the editor — I want to thank Central Washington Family Medicine for their prompt and caring care this last week. I am 65 years old and recently returned from a trip involving two planes and a train ride. I had a severe sore throat but no fever.
I called and was asked questions and then told to drive in at a specified time and call a nurse’s direct number. She met me at the door with a mask and we walked to an exam room. She took a throat culture, and I waited while they tested it for strep. It was negative. She told me to take some over-the-counter medicine, drink fluids and monitor myself for a fever or cough. This took all of about 15 minutes.
They sent the swab for a longer test. I got a call directly from the nurse as well as a message from the doctor that the swab was negative. I am so impressed and grateful to the clinic and especially the nurse in this time of increased demands on their services. Thank you, Central Washington Family Medicine and Melissa!
BETSY MARTIN
Selah