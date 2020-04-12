To the editor — Antlers vs. horns brought a smile to my face. I have always taken the antlers approach in this heated controversy; however, I understand where Rob Phillips is coming from.
Many years ago, I would charter out the Pacific Charters in Ilwaco with owner-operator Milton Gudgell. Before we left the dock, he would go over all the important safety equipment and procedures at sea. He would then proceed in telling us that we would be fishing with rods, not poles, because all the Poles live in Poland.
JOHN HERMAN
Yakima