To the editor — I just finished reading Rob Phillips' recent article, "It's safer at home, even for klutzes." The second-to-last paragraph where he mentions hanging up his deer horn plaques is really bugging me. Someone who considers themselves an outdoorsman should know that deer have antlers, not horns.
Maybe in his next week of sitting at home he can research and write an article about the difference between horns and antlers and educate his readers on something they don't know, rather than spreading false information throughout the Valley. Or maybe my 7-year old daughter can help him? She knows that antlers are shed once a year whereas horns are for a lifetime.
JULIE McCLAIN
Naches