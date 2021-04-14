To the editor — Let's face it, wearing masks is not fun. Neither are the effects of COVID-19 on our society. Everyone has their own viewpoints on the matter. That is life.
But some anti-masker went too far when they sent me an unsigned and false letter in the mail. It was so inaccurate that I questioned the writer's state of mind.
First, it was sent to an address where I do not live. It had no return address and the writer would not even sign their name. They just used initials. Evidently, they are not adult enough to tell me who they are.
The letter stated that some of my family members apparently hate me because I believe we should wear masks. But everyone in my family wears masks and believes in the seriousness of COVID.
The writer also threatens to report me to the Yakima Herald-Republic so they will ban me. The paper knows I comment on its articles and has not banned me.
ELLEN ALLMENDINGER
Union Gap