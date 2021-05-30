To the editor — In your article, "Yakima County employers have job openings, but not enough applicants to fill them," you discuss some of the obstacles that have understandably made it difficult for people to return to work, like a lack of child care and inflexible schedules for working parents. Another obstacle for many of us is a lack of bus service. I work in an apple packinghouse here in the Valley, supporting one of the state’s most valued industries. Many of the packing houses are located outside of town, where there’s no bus route. And as many people can’t afford their own cars, we often rely on each other for rides -- which means if the person giving you a ride becomes sick or misses work, you miss work too. Yakima should expand its bus service to allow more people like me and other essential workers to get to and from work reliably and safely. With the American Jobs Plan, Senator Murray has an opportunity to fund public transit service in Yakima and other cities and counties across the country so that more people like me and other essential workers can get back to work. I hope she takes it.
PAULA ZAMBRANO
Yakima