To the editor — With spring comes reflection of winter activities. One stands out this year to me.
The day started with a foot of fresh snow and sunshine. It was the Kids Ride with the Yakima SkiBenders Snowmobile Club in its ninth year. Arriving at the Snow Park of the Little Naches I saw families lined up at the registration table. There were 4- and 5-year-old children resembling little aliens in their bright-colored snow gear and bulbous helmets. Teens were gathered socializing and parents were unloading snowmobiles of many sizes.
I donned on my snow gear and rode my sled to the start. Eagerness and excitement filled the air as age groups organized. Ride leaders and parents worked together to head the groups to the mountains. I rode with a group of young children who we instructed in snowmobile safety. The kids were attentive and careful. All the groups met at Government Meadows, where 92 kids crisscrossed the snow learning how to safely travel on a snowmobile. Our ride back went smoothly ending with grins and high-fives.
The club provided memories children and families will treasure coupled with education about safe snowmobile travel for everyone. Great fun!
MARTY LENTSCH
Yakima