To the editor — I find it extremely disturbing that in our town that I grew up in and have loved living in all my life, people would taunt an obviously mentally ill human being. Wanting him to hurt himself with the machete or the police to shoot him. What is this world come to?
I am sickened by the evil of people enjoying another human being’s pain. I pray that the goodness that I know is out there will rule over evil! We are all human beings. Not perfect, but human. People, all people no matter what deserve to be treated humanely.
Thank you to the men and women in blue that put their lives on the line every day, that were trying their best to humanely de-escalate the problem. Which worked no thanks to the sick-minded people in the parking lot making it worse.
I wonder if it was your son or daughter in that parking lot that day if you would think it was funny and wish them hurt or dead? I will pray for you. I really believe that in everyone there is some goodness. I hope you find it!
ANNA SHAY
Yakima