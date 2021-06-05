To the editor — Boy, did I make a mistake! For years I’ve been a public educator, or at least I thought that was the polite term.
My goal had always been to provide the most current and relevant information to impressionable young minds so as to help them accomplish their personal goals. Be it choosing a career, stressing academic and technical skills that might lead to a prosperous life, or simply beating the stuffing out of the rival opponent’s basketball team.
While discussing social media with some students the other day, I realized that I was more than I had ever imagined, I was an INFLUENCER! I discovered that this is the term that society has now labeled people who use their credibility through social engagement to affect the decisions of others, and are often rewarded with products, money and sometimes even fame.
Imagine that!
As I near the end of my professional education career, maybe I’ve come up with something. If only I had worn the right logos or displayed the latest products while teaching, I might have acquired the aforementioned riches.
In reality, I have obtained rewards beyond compare. My great experiences with thousands of students and hundreds of colleagues, priceless!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima