To the editor — A peaceful society would be akin to an ethereal state of existence, but each time it seems to be on the horizon of realization, mankind invariably begins to listen to the rhetoric of narcissistic manipulators who tend to convince certain impressionable factions to consider violent protests as a viable solution to the problems that have formed from the fodder of other narcissistic rhetoric. Those same errant factions, devoid of their own agenda, knuckle under to that which is portrayed as the popular belief and prove only that they don't actually stand for anything.
Anarchists and domestic terrorists are weak-minded malcontents who believe virtually anything and have been manipulated into blindly taking action. They are not part of the solution because they are at the heart of the problem, and they will march to bring about results they will eventually rue, in the process destroying public and private property, while burning and looting their way to becoming what they are protesting.
MICK PHILLIPS
Yakima