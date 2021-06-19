To the editor — The brouhaha over the Health District Board declining to adopt a motion not to contradict federal, state or local laws is almost laughable were it not for a concerted effort of some to simply stir the pot of distrust.
Forty-seven years in the legal business convinces me that “what is the law” is nuanced, and its application highly dependent on a particular set of facts. The board, of course, is bound to follow all applicable laws, and I can’t believe any board member disagrees. Adoption of this motion is totally unnecessary, and would only serve as irrelevant fodder for some attorney suing the district to attempt to make it look bad.
Which doctor to choose? Look at the job description: “The health officer is the chief medical officer for the (county) and is responsible for disease control and prevention.”
Dr. Cates, a gynecologist, and Dr. Asberry, a neurosurgeon, are probably fine doctors, but Dr. Neil Barg’s specialty for many years IS infectious disease. Also I’ve known Neil for 20 years, a quality guy, not political; he has NO peers in this choice. Bonus: he has no concerns expressed from various sectors about the others.
ERIC GUSTAFSON
Yakima