To the editor — Three Strikes? Violent Crime Control Act? Stop and Frisk? After much piecing and relabeling, we patched together "Law and Order." It was our camouflage. We clutched it as Granny's heirloom quilt.
On May 25, a 17-year-old witness to an all-American law and order lynching reached out and snatched away our blankie. Within 8 minutes and 46 seconds it was a smoldering funeral pyre of batting, rag and thread.
Two weeks later, Attorney General Barr, genuflecting over the ashes, intoned, "I don't think that the law and order system is systemically racist." The stench of his incantation had drifted in from the Virginia Peninsula coastline and the site of its ignition in 1619.
The universal reaction to the primal savagery captured by her video is unprecedented and continuing. These demonstrators have the energy, vision, courage, humility, and skills to build a runway. They will design, tailor, showcase, and model the coat of many colors for America's daily ensemble.
Next? Our encouragement and support for criminal justice officials, educators, merchants, administrators and neighbors to become master crafts-person clothiers. More "good trouble."
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley