To the editor — Select any three of our founding fathers and it will become evident that they possessed more wisdom than the entire assembly of the current Congress. So many of our representatives are like fish; having no idea of where they're bound, but following the leader. Unfortunately our populace is following them. The foundation of America has already eroded.
Prior to the 18th century, the greatest civilization and earthly governing system established throughout history was the Roman Empire and it lasted 507 years, but in its early stages, Rome's foundation was sabotaged by power hungry leaders.
So far, America, a republic like Rome, has only lasted 245 years, slightly more than 48% as long as Rome, but a century ahead of Rome's rate of decline.
Are you thinking that it couldn't happen in your lifetime, so who cares? If so, that makes you part of the problem because you're a result of what you've been told and not what you've researched. Research the Third Reich of Germany, patterned after the government of Rome under the Caesars.
Are you like one of our representatives who allegedly hasn't read the Constitution because it was written in cursive?
MICK PHILLIPS
Yakima