To the editor — I just completed Isabel Wilkerson's new book, "Caste," which should be required reading for this nation. She tells a story about Einstein, who escaped to America only to find the more American he became, the more conflicted he became because of the way America treated African Americans. "I can escape the feelings of complicity in it only by speaking out."
What Wilkerson tells us about Einstein is that when the opera singer Marian Anderson, an African American, sang at the McCarter Theater in Princeton, the press raved about her "magnificent voice" but the Nassau Inn in Princeton "refused to rent a room to her for the night."
When Einstein heard this, he invited her to stay at his home whenever she was in Princeton, which she did long after the hotels finally started accepting African American guests.
We may not be able to understand Einstein's theory of relativity, but we can certainly understand his theory of decency, and each of us must try to apply it in our own way.
LINDA BROWN
Yakima