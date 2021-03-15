To the editor — It has been a year since Yakima went on lockdown. I never thought two weeks to stop the spread would have taken this long. Since then, I have heard new terms such as “social distancing,” phases 1-3, and 6 feet apart.
More so, it would have been hard to imagine a year ago a capitalist society would have forked over trillions of dollars to its citizens. Better yet, label such aid as “relief” when such a bill should be labeled a voter payoff. For instance, the newest relief package will send $350 billion to state and local governments up until the end of 2024. If this truly was relief, such help would be immediate and last as long as the pandemic.
Further, Americans do not need any more money. With so much money being passed around (most of which not even printed yet) this runs the risk of overheating the economy and making each individual dollar worth tremendously less. Americans have already received money; what is needed is for Americans to have more places to spend that money.
BROCK SPLAWN
Yakima