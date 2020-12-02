To the editor — "Could the dumbing down of America be any more apparent considering the millions of dolts who voted against all that Trump accomplished?" So ran a comment to a Nov. 25 Don Surber post.
President Trump had one of the best first terms of any president. The first president to confront China, he nearly eliminated unemployment and illegal immigration, attained energy independence and destroyed ISIS. Before coronavirus, the bottom 10% of U.S. income-earners were gaining more percentage-wise than the top 10%.
Trump has character flaws (don't we all) but we voted for policy over personality. There are precious few specific allegations that Trump's policies failed.
Biden's cabinet picks are friendly to China, preach disarming law-abiding Americans, want more immigration from the third world, more nation building, more illegal immigration and the consequent falling wages.
Democrats have tried to destroy this country by dismantling our police, borders, history and schools. They want Medicare for all when there is a pandemic raging. Americans don't want Biden's globalist-statistic policy. Pray for our country. The bad guys have power.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima