Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Former Donald Trump campaign official Michael Caputo, left, joined by his attorney Dennis C. Vacco, leaves after being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite

To the editor — As a retired scientist, before the 2012 election I concluded that the Republican Party was fundamentally anti-science and that its candidates should generally be ignored. My reasoning was that any time there was a conflict between scientific observations and business as usual, business always won.

I feel justified in my opinion because matters have only gotten worse. There are two major crises in the world today, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. The present administration has chosen to ignore them both and focus on business as usual.

For example, Michael Caputo, who once worked on the president’s campaign committee and is now a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tried to change the numbers on a COVID-19 report claiming that they were the result of some sort of deep state conspiracy against the president. In this case, and I suspect many others, the so-called deep state is nothing more than scientists and other professionals trying to do their jobs in an impartial fashion without regard for whether it fits the narrative coming out of the White House.

The people of the United States deserve better than conspiracy theories and unsupported ramblings on Twitter.

EDWARD BIRGE

Yakima