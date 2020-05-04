To the editor — I read an interesting article that stated when societies lose their freedom, it is not ordinarily because autocrats or tyrants have forcibly taken it away. It is usually the result of the population willingly surrendering their freedom in return for protection against an external threat. While the threat is oftentimes real, it is invariably exaggerated.
In its 244-year history, the United States has weathered seven of the worst pandemics in world history without the hysteria and loss of liberty and freedom. All indications reveal that the coronavirus will be less life-threatening than any of these previous pandemics. Yet the general public has been stampeded by the fear-mongering in the media into demanding action from the politicians at both the state and federal level. Is the coronavirus pandemic serious enough to warrant putting much of the nation’s population into house imprisonment, or wreaking the economy for an indefinite period of time?
It appears the majority of the American people are willing to sacrifice their freedoms and way of life in order to empower a political police state in the guise of conquering a pandemic. Put your faith In Jesus Christ, not politicians or the media.
JOHN LUCAS
Yakima