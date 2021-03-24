210224-yh-news-legionflags-1.jpg
FILE — Post Commander Tom Gilstrap, right, points to cut flag rope above a lock box that secures a cleat Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at American Legion Post 36 in Yakima, Wash. For the fourth time in about six months, someone stole the U.S. and POW/MIA flags flying above the building.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

Legion Post 36 grateful for support after flag thefts

To the editor — On behalf of American Legion Post 36, I would like to thank members of the community for their outpouring of support and generosity in regard to the recent flag thefts at the American Legion.

Numerous citizens have donated flags, money, time and technical skills to help the post design and install a new and hopefully theft-proof flag display. The new flag will be installed shortly and we will invite the public to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony in the near future.

Thank you, Yakima, for supporting your local veterans.

MATT STEADMAN

Member of American Legion Post 36

Selah