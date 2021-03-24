Legion Post 36 grateful for support after flag thefts
To the editor — On behalf of American Legion Post 36, I would like to thank members of the community for their outpouring of support and generosity in regard to the recent flag thefts at the American Legion.
Numerous citizens have donated flags, money, time and technical skills to help the post design and install a new and hopefully theft-proof flag display. The new flag will be installed shortly and we will invite the public to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony in the near future.
Thank you, Yakima, for supporting your local veterans.
MATT STEADMAN
Member of American Legion Post 36
Selah