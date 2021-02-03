To the editor — I was once a Democrat, but not anymore; they are too mean and vindictive for me to support. The Republicans are such a cowardly bunch that I cannot support them either. I consider myself an independent leaning more toward libertarian.
I see all the Democrats are cheering Dan Newhouse for his decision to impeach Trump. Dan’s always been a Democrat in my opinion and should run as a Democrat next time.
I never cared for Trump's rhetoric, but his policies were good and helped America. Trump was never given a fair chance; the Democrats and the news media hated him from the start. He was constantly harassed by them.
The Democrats have nothing to offer but hate and will create a deeper divide in the citizens of America. And the Republicans are too big of wimps and afraid to speak up for fear that the news media might say something bad about them. It would be great to have a strong third party in this country that we could support.
JOSEPH WALKENHAUER
Yakima