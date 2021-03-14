To the editor — When one listens to the politicians and the media today, the overwhelming impression is of a country extremely divided in its beliefs.
Most Americans are a lot closer in their beliefs then you would think from listening to the media. Recent polls have found the following:
A recent Reuters poll found that 77% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans support taxing billionaire wealth.
A CNBC poll found 60% of the Americans polled supported raising the minimum wage to $15, 57% supported making public college free, 54% wanted some form of “Medicare for all,” a majority of Republicans joined Democrats in support of paid maternity leave and federally supported childcare, and 40% of Republicans supported increasing food assistance for people in poverty.
A majority of the Republicans told pollsters that they support protecting undocumented immigrants brought here as children from deportation, and majorities of both Democrats and Republicans support taking more action on climate change. Also 90% of voters support funding of the U.S. Postal Service.
Hopefully, the politicians will join the majority of us Americans and finally support getting some legislation passed to improve and unite our country.
CHARLES JOHNSON
Yakima