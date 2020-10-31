To the editor — The current president's policy of "America first" nationalism will actually put us last. The world is not going to sit by while we dictate treaties, sanctions, trade deals, pacts and accords to them when we have removed ourselves from them. You can't speak if you have taken yourself off the stage, Donald!
The current administration's policy has given countries like China, Russia and Iran the go-ahead to insert their policies and influences around the world. "America first," more like "America obsolete.”
TONYA HINOJOSA
Selah