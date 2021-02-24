To the editor — Just read where the county fire departments want to give the ambulance services contract to one ambulance service? At a time when private business has been so hurt by COVID-19 and now a government agency wants to do this? This is a time in history where government should help small business and not run many more out of business.
These fire districts are servants of the taxpayers. We are not to be wards of the governments as we are seeing. It looks to me as though perhaps it is time to relieve some of these fire department personnel from their duties rather than them relieving some ambulance companies' release of their private enterprises. This should exasperate every private business owner in this Yakima Valley.
It is getting so discouraging watching people supposedly in governmental positions think that they have the gift of being a god, rather than representing all the taxpayers.
DONALD PADELFORD
Sunnyside