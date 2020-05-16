To the editor — “If you have come here to help me, you are wasting your time, but if you have come because your liberation is bound up with mine, then let us work together.” ― Lilla Watson, indigenous activist, artist and academic from Queensland, Australia
This pandemic is a stark reminder that our humanities are bound to each other and that we can only be healthy when all of us are well.
Over 50 employees of Allan Bros. are striking for better policies to support their health and, therefore, our community’s health. One worker mentioned that when he raised concerns about an employee coming back to work too quickly after a family member had COVID-19, their supervisor said they could take time off, but they wouldn’t be compensated. These workers are being forced to choose between their health and their income.
It is not time to return to normal. It is past time to stop exploiting agricultural workers, to start paying a living wage and protecting these essential workers and community members. It is time to create a new normal that values, compensates, and protects all workers. Justice for workers at Allan Bros. is one step toward our collective liberation.
HANNAH McMEEKIN
Yakima