To the editor — We can all relax and breathe a sigh of relief. Soon utopia will be restored in the USA. President Biden will be in the basement of the White House sitting on his throne and issuing edicts that will restore America to its rightful place in the world. Wars will end. The virus will disappear. Terrorists will cease trying to destroy everyone. The economy will boom.
Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and others will resume their rightful prominence in the ruling hierarchy. The edicts will pass to Kamala Harris, then on to the people of power who really run (ruin) our country.
I am so relieved that all will be right with the world once again. I have only previously gotten such relief from Ex-Lax.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima